Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand New World CBD

New World CBD

CBD 25mg Softgels Supplement

Buy Here

About this product

Are you looking to take the benefits of CBD every morning or evening? Add our 25mg daily CBD soft gels into your health routine to maximize benefits.

New World CBD Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil helps to keep your body in balance by stimulating the endocannabinoid system; a complex network of cannabis-like chemicals and receptors found throughout your brain, central nervous system and immune system.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!