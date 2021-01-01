CBD GoPacks (25mg)
by New World CBD
About this product
Enhance any beverage with the full benefits of CBD. New World CBD GoPacks bring you 25mg of highly bioavailable CBD in a single use, dissolvable powder form. They contain no flavors or sweeteners, are Vegan based, and made for your on-the-go convenient lifestyle
About this brand
New World CBD
New World CBD is a family-owned company that owns and monitors the entire process from seed to you. Our hemp is following organic principles at our farm in Dundee, Oregon. After harvest, our hemp goes to Salem, OR to the state-of-the-art processing facility. You have our family trust and guarantee in every product. That is why you can find us stocked in national stores like Safeway, Vons, and Hudson News.
