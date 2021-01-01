High-Grade CBD Lotion (200mg)
Our more concentrated CBD lotion with 200mg of CBD packed into a travel friendly 1oz bottle. Use the aromatics of wintergreen, citrus pine, sweet orange, or lavender combined with our hemp CBD for a truly relaxing senstation. Hemp seed oil is presumed to be the most unsaturated plant-derived oil, therefore it clogs pores less but yet is a great moisturizer.
New World CBD is a family-owned company that owns and monitors the entire process from seed to you. Our hemp is following organic principles at our farm in Dundee, Oregon. After harvest, our hemp goes to Salem, OR to the state-of-the-art processing facility. You have our family trust and guarantee in every product. That is why you can find us stocked in national stores like Safeway, Vons, and Hudson News.
