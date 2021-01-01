 Loading…

1:1 Mixed Fruit Gummies 100mg 10-pack

by NFuzed

NFuzed Edibles Candy 1:1 Mixed Fruit Gummies 100mg 10-pack

By popular demand our Sour Variety gummy pack is now available in a new 1:1 CBD formulation. These little treasures are bursting with fruity flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point, allow your customers to N-Joy affordably. Made from THC distillate and CBD isolate 5mg CBD and 5mg THC per candy for 100mg total cannabinoids per package Sour fruit flavors: strawberry, blueberry, green apple, peach, pineapple, watermelon and grape Single gummy packs in watermelon and blueberry

Innovative cannabis products for all. Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably

