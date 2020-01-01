 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 CBD/THC Sour Gummies

by NFuzed

$12.00

About this product

These little treasures are bursting with sour flavor and always consistently dosed with hybrid distillate. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Variety pack flavors are Watermelon, Blueberry, Apple, Peach, Pineapple, Grape and Strawberry. 5mg CBD and 5mg THC per gummy with 100mg cannabinoid per package. Small enough to micro dose, affordable enough to have two Njoy life. Affordably.

About this brand

Innovative Cannabis Products for All--Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all customers. From our sweet-and-sour THC From our cannabis gummies to our line of affordable inhalers, each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery, we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life.