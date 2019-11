TheRiverMonster on November 17th, 2019

Love this inhaler! Works and looks exactly like an inhaler for albuterol (MDI), and the hit is fantastic. I love that there is no delay. You feel the effects instantly, just like hitting a glass pipe or vape pen. One puff is like one good hit. And you don't exhale anything, so it is incredibly discreet. You can hit it in less than a second and tuck it back into your pocket. Tastes great and the effects last a long time. Love this stuff!