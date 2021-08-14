No combustion. No heat. No battery. Metered dose. Simple

droplets.



Inhale the perfect vibe discreetly with our fast acting 250mg

metered-dose Inhaler. Unlike vaporizers, the inhaler does not

use heated coils and combustion. Simple pressure turns THC

liquid into aerosolized droplets for you to inhale. Let those

magic little droplets create your custom experience. Each

breath is a consistent 5mg dose of high purity hybrid THC

distillate and has a super fast onset.



Njoy life. Brilliantly.

