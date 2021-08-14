No combustion. No heat. No battery. Metered dose. Simple droplets.
Inhale the perfect vibe discreetly with our fast acting 250mg metered-dose Inhaler. Unlike vaporizers, the inhaler does not use heated coils and combustion. Simple pressure turns THC liquid into aerosolized droplets for you to inhale. Let those magic little droplets create your custom experience. Each breath is a consistent 5mg dose of high purity hybrid THC distillate and has a super fast onset.
Njoy life. Brilliantly.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably