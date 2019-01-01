 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Single Sour Watermelon Gummy 10mg

Single Sour Watermelon Gummy 10mg

by NFuzed

NFuzed Edibles Candy Single Sour Watermelon Gummy 10mg

$2.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CONSISTENTLY DOSED AND CONSISTENTLY DELICIOUS PURE THC Single Sour Blueberry Gummy These little treasures are bursting with Sour Watermelon flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Check out our Single Sour Blueberry and our 10 piece 100mg variety pack. Pure distillate THC 10mg THC per gummy 1 Single gummy per package Njoy life. Affordably.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

NFuzed Logo
Innovative Cannabis Products for All--Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all customers. From our sweet-and-sour THC From our cannabis gummies to our line of affordable inhalers, each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery, we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life.