Single Sour Watermelon Gummy 10mg
$2.00MSRP
About this product
CONSISTENTLY DOSED AND CONSISTENTLY DELICIOUS PURE THC Single Sour Blueberry Gummy These little treasures are bursting with Sour Watermelon flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Check out our Single Sour Blueberry and our 10 piece 100mg variety pack. Pure distillate THC 10mg THC per gummy 1 Single gummy per package Njoy life. Affordably.
