Always with 90% or higher pure THC distillate, the taste of these sour fruit gummies goes beyond other cannabis candy. The perfect amount of sour and sweet and in-your-face fruity taste will overwhelm your mouth in the very best way. And, enjoying the best tasting and most consistent cannabis products on the market shouldn’t require spending big bucks.
Njoy life. Affordably.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably