1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
5 Pack CBD Gummies - 125mg by Nirvana CBD
on October 1st, 2019
The effects were pretty pleasant and noticeable with these gummies. My anxiety began to drown out while a nice calm began to overtake my mind. A little bit of inner tranquility was produced. The gummies also worked very well at night. They helped ease my mind before sleep and left me naturally tired. I slept more easily than usual, had very vivid dreams and felt refreshed upon waking. I loved taking these gummies before bed.
on September 28th, 2019
Thanks Nirvana for putting out the 5 Pack! Makes it easy to travel with and great way to try the product before going all in. Im buying the 20 count and more 5 packs to share with fiends and family. Great products
on September 26th, 2019
This shit works . i thought it wasnt going to do anything for me.. but it better my circumstances and improved my way of living.. !! Thanks !!