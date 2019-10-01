 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
5 Pack CBD Gummies - 125mg

by Nirvana CBD

$14.95MSRP

About this product

5 Pack CBD Gummies - 125mg by Nirvana CBD

3 customer reviews

mdcohen11gmail.com

The effects were pretty pleasant and noticeable with these gummies. My anxiety began to drown out while a nice calm began to overtake my mind. A little bit of inner tranquility was produced. The gummies also worked very well at night. They helped ease my mind before sleep and left me naturally tired. I slept more easily than usual, had very vivid dreams and felt refreshed upon waking. I loved taking these gummies before bed.

scottvh

Thanks Nirvana for putting out the 5 Pack! Makes it easy to travel with and great way to try the product before going all in. Im buying the 20 count and more 5 packs to share with fiends and family. Great products

Mbatista

This shit works . i thought it wasnt going to do anything for me.. but it better my circumstances and improved my way of living.. !! Thanks !!

About this brand

Nirvana CBD Logo
About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.