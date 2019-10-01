 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Nirvana CBD

mdcohen11gmail.com

The effects were pretty pleasant and noticeable with these gummies. My anxiety began to drown out while a nice calm began to overtake my mind. A little bit of inner tranquility was produced. The gummies also worked very well at night. They helped ease my mind before sleep and left me naturally tired. I slept more easily than usual, had very vivid dreams and felt refreshed upon waking. I loved taking these gummies before bed.

from Nirvana CBDon October 11th, 2019

Thanks so much for your kind review, we here at Nirvana CBD will continue to strive in developing a premium line-up of all the best 0.0% THC CBD creations

scottvh

Best Gummy on the market. I trust this brand and used on a daily.

About this brand

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.