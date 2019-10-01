1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on October 1st, 2019
The effects were pretty pleasant and noticeable with these gummies. My anxiety began to drown out while a nice calm began to overtake my mind. A little bit of inner tranquility was produced. The gummies also worked very well at night. They helped ease my mind before sleep and left me naturally tired. I slept more easily than usual, had very vivid dreams and felt refreshed upon waking. I loved taking these gummies before bed.
Thanks so much for your kind review, we here at Nirvana CBD will continue to strive in developing a premium line-up of all the best 0.0% THC CBD creations
on September 28th, 2019
Best Gummy on the market. I trust this brand and used on a daily.