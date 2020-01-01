Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our flagship product – Our Full Spectrum Live Rosin represents a beautifully concentrated representation of our soil grown Cannabis. Fresh frozen flower, ice water, heat & pressure, and nothing else.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.