Nugsmasher Mini

by NugSmasher

$496.00MSRP

About this product

The NugSmasher Rosin Extraction System - Mini Smasher Version featuring 2 Tons of pressure and 2.5 inch pressing plates. It is ideally suited for pressing around 3.5 grams of material or less. •Made out of Solid Steel •Large 2.5" Smash Plates •Dual Heating Elements (70W ea) •Accurate Temperature Control •Circuit Protection •Fast Retract Plate Release •Manual Pump Arm •Made in America •Guaranteed for Life Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!

About this brand

NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.