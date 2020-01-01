About this product

THIS MACHINE REALLY DEFINES THE TERM “Rosin Made Simple” The NugSmasher Touch Rosin Extraction System featuring our all new Interactive Extraction Brain. A powerful computer that is made to grow with an updateable interface through wireless connectivity along with a 5″ interactive color touchscreen display! We have some amazing tools coming out in the near future that this system is designed to work with. The Touch has a powerful yet easy applied 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with 3 types of precise digital PSI reporting an automatic extraction timer and a surface area calculator for target pressure. The unit operates with large 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates illuminated with powerful LED Lights the plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags or a custom size surface area you program. This machine will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time. Made out of Solid Steel Interactive Extraction Brain with integrated wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity for future updates 5 Inch Capacitive Touch TFT LCD Display Large 4″ x 6″ Smash Plates Quad Heating Elements (160W ea) Accurate Temperature Control display top and bottom Extraction Timer with auto start when target psi is reached Surface Area Extraction Calculator presets LED Lights with touch screen control Pressure readout hydraulic fluid PSI Pressure readout available TOTAL PSI Pressure readout Actual surface Area PSI does the math for you based on the amount you want to extract for the perfect concentrates Fully adjustable settings tailored to your extraction style Quick start settings loaded as seen Circuit Protection Fast Retract Plate Release Removable Manual Pump Arm Made in America Guaranteed for Life