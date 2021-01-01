About this product

THIS MACHINE REALLY DEFINES THE TERM “Rosin Made Simple”

The NugSmasher Touch Rosin Extraction System featuring our all new Interactive Extraction Brain. A powerful computer that is made to grow with an updateable interface through wireless connectivity along with a 5″ interactive color touchscreen display! We have some amazing tools coming out in the near future that this system is designed to work with. The Touch has a powerful yet easy applied 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with 3 types of precise digital PSI reporting an automatic extraction timer and a surface area calculator for target pressure. The unit operates with large 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates illuminated with powerful LED Lights the plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags or a custom size surface area you program. This machine will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time.



Made out of Solid Steel

Interactive Extraction Brain with integrated wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity for future updates

5 Inch Capacitive Touch TFT LCD Display

Large 4″ x 6″ Smash Plates

Quad Heating Elements (160W ea)

Accurate Temperature Control display top and bottom

Extraction Timer with auto start when target psi is reached

Surface Area Extraction Calculator presets

LED Lights with touch screen control

Pressure readout hydraulic fluid PSI

Pressure readout available TOTAL PSI

Pressure readout Actual surface Area PSI does the math for you based on the amount you want to extract for the perfect concentrates

Fully adjustable settings tailored to your extraction style

Quick start settings loaded as seen

Circuit Protection

Fast Retract Plate Release

Removable Manual Pump Arm

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life