THIS MACHINE REALLY DEFINES THE TERM “Rosin Made Simple”
The NugSmasher Touch Rosin Extraction System featuring our all new Interactive Extraction Brain. A powerful computer that is made to grow with an updateable interface through wireless connectivity along with a 5″ interactive color touchscreen display! We have some amazing tools coming out in the near future that this system is designed to work with. The Touch has a powerful yet easy applied 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with 3 types of precise digital PSI reporting an automatic extraction timer and a surface area calculator for target pressure. The unit operates with large 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates illuminated with powerful LED Lights the plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags or a custom size surface area you program. This machine will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time.
Made out of Solid Steel
Interactive Extraction Brain with integrated wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity for future updates
5 Inch Capacitive Touch TFT LCD Display
Large 4″ x 6″ Smash Plates
Quad Heating Elements (160W ea)
Accurate Temperature Control display top and bottom
Extraction Timer with auto start when target psi is reached
Surface Area Extraction Calculator presets
LED Lights with touch screen control
Pressure readout hydraulic fluid PSI
Pressure readout available TOTAL PSI
Pressure readout Actual surface Area PSI does the math for you based on the amount you want to extract for the perfect concentrates
Fully adjustable settings tailored to your extraction style
Quick start settings loaded as seen
Circuit Protection
Fast Retract Plate Release
Removable Manual Pump Arm
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.