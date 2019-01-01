About this product
Set of Four 3 Piece Sets Pre Press Molds for Nugsmasher and or Nugsmasher Mini set includes: Square Large 2"x1.40x1.40 SQ Round Large 2"x1.55"DIA. Square Small 2"x.71"x.71" SQ Round Small 2"x.80 DIA Sets includes male and female press set and bottom 1/2" thick male plug. Use this Pre Press Puck Maker to pre-press your material into compressed "pucks". This Pre Press Puck Maker is perfect for use with our 2.6" x 3" and 1.8" x 3" Premium Extraction Bags.
