CBD Sleepy-time dummies 30 pc
by NuTeirWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These 30mg CBD (0% THC) bears will tuck you in just before bed. Know your CBD products! 3G Of Melatonin 30 count CBD Vegan Gummies 30mg+ Cannabidiol (CBD) & 3mg Melatonin per gummy 900mg total Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle Sourced from Non-GMO, US-grown Industrial Hemp Hemp is grown using natural farming practices Extracted from aerial plant parts Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Tapioca Starch, and Melatonin.
About this brand
NuTeir
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.