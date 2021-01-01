Loading…
NuTeir Hemp

CBD Sleepy-time dummies 30 pc

These 30mg CBD (0% THC) bears will tuck you in just before bed.
Know your CBD products!
3G Of Melatonin
30 count CBD Vegan Gummies
30mg+ Cannabidiol (CBD) & 3mg Melatonin per gummy
900mg total Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle
Sourced from Non-GMO, US-grown Industrial Hemp
Hemp is grown using natural farming practices
Extracted from aerial plant parts
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Tapioca Starch, and Melatonin.
