NuTeir Hemp
About this product
These 30mg CBD (0% THC) bears will tuck you in just before bed.
Know your CBD products!
3G Of Melatonin
30 count CBD Vegan Gummies
30mg+ Cannabidiol (CBD) & 3mg Melatonin per gummy
900mg total Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle
Sourced from Non-GMO, US-grown Industrial Hemp
Hemp is grown using natural farming practices
Extracted from aerial plant parts
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Tapioca Starch, and Melatonin.
Know your CBD products!
3G Of Melatonin
30 count CBD Vegan Gummies
30mg+ Cannabidiol (CBD) & 3mg Melatonin per gummy
900mg total Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle
Sourced from Non-GMO, US-grown Industrial Hemp
Hemp is grown using natural farming practices
Extracted from aerial plant parts
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Tapioca Starch, and Melatonin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!