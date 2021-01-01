 Loading…
Delta 8 THC Organic and Natural Gummies – 25 MG each This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived. These gummies pack a punch at 25MG each with our one of a kind high terpene profile. Using the purest distillate on the market available with 96% of natural terpenes for superb euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects. Unlike the psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC, you can get the therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC with a milder buzz. Perks: Organic and Natural Delta-9 THC Free Natural Terpenes Vegan Suggested Use: Take 1-3 gummy orally per servings. Adjust serving if necessary. Microdose til desired effects Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors and Color, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp Extract

NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!

