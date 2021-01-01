About this product

Delta 8 THC Organic and Natural Gummies – 25 MG each This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived. These gummies pack a punch at 25MG each with our one of a kind high terpene profile. Using the purest distillate on the market available with 96% of natural terpenes for superb euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects. Unlike the psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC, you can get the therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC with a milder buzz. Perks: Organic and Natural Delta-9 THC Free Natural Terpenes Vegan Suggested Use: Take 1-3 gummy orally per servings. Adjust serving if necessary. Microdose til desired effects Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors and Color, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp Extract