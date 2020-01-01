 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Animal Face Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Animal Face Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

Write a review
NW KIND Concentrates Cartridges Animal Face Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

SATIVA 79.31% THC / 3.65% TERPS

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Animal Face

Animal Face
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face is a cross of Face Off OG and their own Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Dense nugs pack a punch, letting consumers drift off into physical and mental bliss. Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.

About this brand

NW KIND Logo
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.