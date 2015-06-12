ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 129 reviews

Face Off OG

aka Faceoff OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 129 reviews

  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.

Effects

93 people reported 962 effects
Relaxed 80%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 54%
Sleepy 49%
Focused 27%
Pain 49%
Stress 43%
Depression 38%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 33%
Dry mouth 34%
Dizzy 15%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

129

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Face Off OG
First strain child
Fruit Loop OG
child
Second strain child
Hell Raiser OG
child

