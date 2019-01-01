 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. 510 Thread Vape Battery - 3.7 Volt, Button Activated (6 Colors)

510 Thread Vape Battery - 3.7 Volt, Button Activated (6 Colors)

by O2VAPE

O2VAPE Vaping Batteries & Power 510 Thread Vape Battery - 3.7 Volt, Button Activated (6 Colors)
About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a more powerful, button activated version of our most popular original buttonless, stylus vape pen featuring our legendary Lifetime Warranty. It’s easy to operate - just fast click the button 5 times to turn it on and off. After that just hold the button while you take up to a 10 second draw. We really got it right with this one: no burnt taste, big draws and long life. For those of you that like to know the numbers, this 510 thread battery runs at 3.7 volts & 350 mAh. The rugged coating is available in 6 colors meaning that this battery feels as smooth as it hits! - Our long-lasting 510 thread 3.7V Battery w/ 350 mAh is the perfect mix of size and battery life - Intuitive button operation - Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges - Matched USB Charger made to charge a stronger lithium ion battery - Peace of mind from our Lifetime Warranty Available in 6 Colors: Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Stainless Steel, Wood Grain, Rose Gold, Rugged White This is the pen for you if you are looking for three things: 1. A stronger draw and a long life span. One charge will last you for days of frequent use and big draws. 2. The best battery for a ceramic, wickless, or glass 510 thread cartridge. 3. The last battery you will need to buy. Our Lifetime Warranty means that this could be the last battery you will ever need to buy! Get the perfect puff, long life and the top notch functionality that comes with a button vape pen with the O2VAPE's 3.7 Volt Button Activated Battery. For additional features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.