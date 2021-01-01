About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a more powerful, button activated version of our most popular original buttonless, stylus vape pen featuring our legendary Lifetime Warranty. It’s easy to operate - just fast click the button 5 times to turn it on and off. After that just hold the button while you take up to a 10 second draw. We really got it right with this one: no burnt taste, big draws and long life. For those of you that like to know the numbers, this 510 thread battery runs at 3.7 volts & 350 mAh. The rugged coating is available in 6 colors meaning that this battery feels as smooth as it hits!



- Our long-lasting 510 thread 3.7V Battery w/ 350 mAh is the perfect mix of size and battery life

- Intuitive button operation

- Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridges

- Matched USB Charger made to charge a stronger lithium ion battery

- Peace of mind from our Lifetime Warranty



Available in 6 Colors: Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Stainless Steel, Wood Grain, Rose Gold, Rugged White



This is the pen for you if you are looking for three things:

1. A stronger draw and a long life span. One charge will last you for days of frequent use and big draws.

2. The best battery for a ceramic, wickless, or glass 510 thread cartridge.

3. The last battery you will need to buy. Our Lifetime Warranty means that this could be the last battery you will ever need to buy!



Get the perfect puff, long life and the top notch functionality that comes with a button vape pen with the O2VAPE's 3.7 Volt Button Activated Battery.



For additional features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com