 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)

Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Clear 510 Wickless Ceramic Vape Cartridges (0.5ml & 1ml)

$8.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Getting the best quality vapor doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. The performance that you have come to expect with the O2VAPE brand is now available in PEI plastic wickless cartridge. Our no leak, no wick, PEI 510 Clear Cartridges use a ceramic heating element with internal coils, allowing even heating and accurate temperatures. That means a better vapor and better taste. Since other plastic cartridges using poly-carbonate casings tend to react poorly with solvents, we use a polyetherimide (PEI) casing and mouthpiece to avoid leaching, breakdown and ensure higher heat resistance. These wickless cartridges feature a 0.5ml capacity that fits most common vape oil applicator sizes and a 1.66mm intake hole that's perfect for medium to thicker oils and 510 threads mean that you can use this with a wide range of 510 thread battery voltages while trusting the quality of your oil. We recommend using our 3.7 volt batteries, Flip Vape Pen or a variable voltage battery with 510 threads. * Also available in 1ml capacity with a 2mm internal hole For a sleek look and unmatched performance, choose O2VAPE’s Clear Wickless 510 Ceramic Cartridges. If you are looking for a few cartridges for personal use you can go ahead and buy right now. If you are looking for a larger number of cartridges for your business or brand, we can also work with you in producing the most dependable logo vape cartridges. Just contact us at our wholesale vape pen web page. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.