 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)

Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Slim Kit Vape Pen Case (2 Colors)

$7.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Take extra care of your new vape pen with a stylish and protective Vape Pen Case. This hard shell Slim Kit Case features specific compartments to hold one cartridge (0.5ml or 0.6ml), your USB charger and is custom molded to fit your choice of our Vape Pen Batteries. This Slim Kit Case doesn’t come with the battery, cartridge or charger - so make sure you are getting the right product. However, if you have purchased our battery and charger for your own cartridges, add this this vape case to be sure that your kit is set to last you a long time. Add one to your order or pick one up alone - it's sure to make a great accessory for your favorite vape pen. When making your purchase be sure to choose the type of battery you intend to use for your case. We have custom fit inserts for each battery type (Original Buttonless Stylus, 3.7 Volt, or Variable Voltage). For a case that will fit the Vari-Vape XL, see our Sunglass-style Vape Pen Case. Includes: - 1 Slim Kit Vape Pen Vase **Vape battery, charger, cartridge not included Available in 2 Colors: Black, Silver Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.