Vape Pen Lanyard - O2VAPE Branded Vape Leash

by O2VAPE

About this product

There’s no better way to keep your FLIP Vape Pen, DECOY Vape Pen or any of our XL-series Vape Pens safe. This leash comes with a integrated dual function connector that easily clips and unclips to allow you to use your vape pen without the lanyard and then clip it back on to keep it safe while on the move. The mini clip fits perfectly on the carabiner loop on your FLIP or DECOY while the alternate rubber loop is form fit to snugly hold the battery on any of the following batteries: - ULTIMATE 3.7 xl Vape Pen Kit - VARI-VAPE XL Oil Vape Kit - VARI-VAPE 900 Show that you know the difference between quality vape hardware by sporting the O2VAPE vape pen lanyard. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.