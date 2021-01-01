About this product

There’s no better way to keep your FLIP Vape Pen, DECOY Vape Pen or any of our XL-series Vape Pens safe.



This leash comes with a integrated dual function connector that easily clips and unclips to allow you to use your vape pen without the lanyard and then clip it back on to keep it safe while on the move. The mini clip fits perfectly on the carabiner loop on your FLIP or DECOY while the alternate rubber loop is form fit to snugly hold the battery on any of the following batteries:



- ULTIMATE 3.7 xl Vape Pen Kit

- VARI-VAPE XL Oil Vape Kit

- VARI-VAPE 900



Show that you know the difference between quality vape hardware by sporting the O2VAPE vape pen lanyard.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com