Vape Pen Stands - Handcrafted Natural Wood

by O2VAPE

Write a review
$14.99MSRP

About this product

These handcrafted Vape Pen Stands are created exclusively for O2VAPE. We've gotten so many compliments and people wanting to buy these at our trade shows that we decided to offer them here, to you! The sizes and shape will definitely vary since each one is one of a kind. Cherry, Oak, Sassafras, Black Walnut, Peach and other hardwoods are carefully chosen, drilled, sanded and waxed to fit most vape pens. These stands are hand-crafted and finished for a natural satin look. Choose from 1- to 4-pen holders and between two hole sizes. Our standard size is perfect for Buttonless Batteries, 3.7 Volt Batteries and Vari-Vape pens. The XL size is best fit for 3.7 XL, Vari-Vape XL and Vari-Vape 900. These Vape Pen Stands are perfect to extend the life of your cartridge, safely store your pen to reduce the chance of oil leakage and to just look good on your desk, coffee table or by your nightstand. They can also be used with just your cartridge to keep it stored in the right position. Available in 1, 2, 3 and 4 holes and ONLY at O2VAPE!! ** Please specify in the note section of your order if this is for the 3.7 X , Vari Vape XL pens or the Original Buttonless or Button Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.