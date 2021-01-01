About this product

These handcrafted Vape Pen Stands are created exclusively for O2VAPE. We've gotten so many compliments and people wanting to buy these at our trade shows that we decided to offer them here, to you!



The sizes and shape will definitely vary since each one is one of a kind. Cherry, Oak, Sassafras, Black Walnut, Peach and other hardwoods are carefully chosen, drilled, sanded and waxed to fit most vape pens. These stands are hand-crafted and finished for a natural satin look.



Choose from 1- to 4-pen holders and between two hole sizes. Our standard size is perfect for Buttonless Batteries, 3.7 Volt Batteries and Vari-Vape pens. The XL size is best fit for 3.7 XL, Vari-Vape XL and Vari-Vape 900.



These Vape Pen Stands are perfect to extend the life of your cartridge, safely store your pen to reduce the chance of oil leakage and to just look good on your desk, coffee table or by your nightstand. They can also be used with just your cartridge to keep it stored in the right position.



Available in 1, 2, 3 and 4 holes and ONLY at O2VAPE!!



** Please specify in the note section of your order if this is for the 3.7 X , Vari Vape XL pens or the Original Buttonless or Button Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com