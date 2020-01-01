 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG

by OG Gardens

Write a review
OG Gardens Cannabis Flower Dogwalker OG
OG Gardens Cannabis Flower Dogwalker OG

About this product

Heroes of the Farm first cultivated this variation of Dogwalker OG, then shared it with OG Gardens. While most variations of Dogwalker OG were created by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91, ours used the same mother, Albert Walker OG, but crossed it with Chem 4 instead of Chemdawg 91, resulting in a more indica leaning hybrid than other Dogwalker varieties. This very robust and potent cultivar is a favorite among both customers and employees, with an aroma as pungent as it is unique. The dominant terpenes are typically beta-Caryophyllene and Limonene, each usually constituting roughly a quarter of the total terpene profile. The taste is much like the aroma, pungent and almost immediately identifiable, undoubtedly partially due to the heavy feeling in the chest and throat. A large hit can result in a sudden, short-lived spike in body temperature, a testament to the robust, powerful psychotropic effects of this version of Dogwalker OG.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

OG Gardens Logo
You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.