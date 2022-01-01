Heroes of the Farm first cultivated this variation of Dogwalker OG, then shared it with OG Gardens. While most variations of Dogwalker OG were created by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91, ours used the same mother, Albert Walker OG, but crossed it with Chem 4 instead of Chemdawg 91, resulting in a more indica leaning hybrid than other Dogwalker varieties. This very robust and potent cultivar is a favorite among both customers and employees, with an aroma as pungent as it is unique. The dominant terpenes are typically beta-Caryophyllene and Limonene, each usually constituting roughly a quarter of the total terpene profile. The taste is much like the aroma, pungent and almost immediately identifiable, undoubtedly partially due to the heavy feeling in the chest and throat. A large hit can result in a sudden, short-lived spike in body temperature, a testament to the robust, powerful psychotropic effects of this version of Dogwalker OG.