Indica

Kosher Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by OG Gardens

OG Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Kosher Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this product

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.