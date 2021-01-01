Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.