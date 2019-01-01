Indica 1/8th
$15.00MSRP
About this product
Mellow out with headstrong, calming, and tranquil vibes. Old Pal indica strains will help you unwind and relax. Naturally grown, free of pesticides, this flower will chill you out. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: 1/8th oz.
About this brand
Old Pal
Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.