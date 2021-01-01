Ready To Roll Pre-Ground Indica – .5oz / 14g
by Old PalWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Roll Your Own bag from Old Pal has got you set with a 1/2 ounce of pre-ground quality cannabis and everything you need to roll—like custom Old Pal rolling papers and crutches—in a resealable pouch. So when you need a mellow, calming mini-vacation, you’re ready to roll. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: 1/2 oz.
About this brand
Old Pal
Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.