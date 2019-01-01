About this product
Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole-plant Winterized CO2 Oil with Zero Additives. Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. Full test results, cannabinoid and terpene profiles at www.OMEXTRACTS.com OG Kush CBD 2:1 (CBD:THC) Grown by Sweden CBD 75.16% Total Cannabinoids 22.73% THC & 44.6% CBD 5.059% Terpenes Top 4: beta Caryophyllene, Guaiol, alpha Humulene, alpha Bisabolol Packaged in a Glass CCELL Tank, 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil, Ceramic Mouthpiece *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
