Cannabis Product Consultations

by One Minute Cannabist

$60.00MSRP

About this product

You’ve come to the right place. For those new to using cannabis medicinally or even those with experience who want to learn more about the science and therapies available, we’re pleased to offer telephone and private in-person consults with a Certified Cannabis Specialist. Whether you need a basic cannabis education and product guidance or a higher level of clinical support from a naturopathic physician or registered nurse, we have options to fit your therapeutic needs and your budget. Consultations are available by appointment in person in Oceanside California or by telephone nationwide. A medical marijuana recommendation is NOT required for this service.

About this brand

The One Minute Cannabist offers not only carefully vetted, non-industrial hemp derived CBD products, but also the education to empower consumers to sift through the hype and get the results they want. Join the millions who are finding relief by adding cannabidiol (CBD) into their healthy regime. We ship to most states and offer consultation services in-person or on-line.