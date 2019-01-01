About this product

You’ve come to the right place. For those new to using cannabis medicinally or even those with experience who want to learn more about the science and therapies available, we’re pleased to offer telephone and private in-person consults with a Certified Cannabis Specialist. Whether you need a basic cannabis education and product guidance or a higher level of clinical support from a naturopathic physician or registered nurse, we have options to fit your therapeutic needs and your budget. Consultations are available by appointment in person in Oceanside California or by telephone nationwide. A medical marijuana recommendation is NOT required for this service.