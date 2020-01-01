 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Tide

Orange Tide

by One Plant

Write a review
One Plant Cannabis Flower Orange Tide

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Orange Tide is a balanced 1:1 CBD:THC Hybrid. Patients report this strain offers a clear cerebral effect with minimal impairment and a unique citrus flavor, perfect for studying or an important social gathering. Genetics: Sour Tsunami x {Cannatonic x (ACDC x Good Medicine)} x Orange African.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

One Plant Logo
One Plant