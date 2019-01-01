 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Comet eNail Vaporizer Kit

by Ooze

About this product

Solar Hits on the Go! Leave the atmosphere with this portable eRig. Available in both Black and Chrome, the Ooze Comet eRig is the perfect dabbing tool for those of you looking for something quick and easy. Perfect for essential oils and other concentrates. FEATURES 5 Second Warm Up. Will continue heating for 20 seconds before cutoff. Long Lasting 1200 MAH Battery Small & Portable Built-In Silicone Jar KIT INCLUDES OOZE 1200 mAh Battery 1 QUARTZ Nail 1 CERAMIC Nail 1 TITANIUM Nail Water Bubbler Glass Attachment Stainless Steel Carb Cap Magnetic Ceramic Dab Tool Built-In Silicone Jar Magnetic Stand Micro USB Charger User Manual

About this brand

Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!