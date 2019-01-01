About this product
Solar Hits on the Go! Leave the atmosphere with this portable eRig. Available in both Black and Chrome, the Ooze Comet eRig is the perfect dabbing tool for those of you looking for something quick and easy. Perfect for essential oils and other concentrates. FEATURES 5 Second Warm Up. Will continue heating for 20 seconds before cutoff. Long Lasting 1200 MAH Battery Small & Portable Built-In Silicone Jar KIT INCLUDES OOZE 1200 mAh Battery 1 QUARTZ Nail 1 CERAMIC Nail 1 TITANIUM Nail Water Bubbler Glass Attachment Stainless Steel Carb Cap Magnetic Ceramic Dab Tool Built-In Silicone Jar Magnetic Stand Micro USB Charger User Manual
