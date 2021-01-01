About this product
Solar Hits on the Go! Leave the atmosphere with this portable eRig. Available in both Black and Chrome, the Ooze Comet eRig is the perfect dabbing tool for those of you looking for something quick and easy. Perfect for essential oils and other concentrates.
FEATURES
5 Second Warm Up. Will continue heating for 20 seconds before cutoff.
Long Lasting 1200 MAH Battery
Small & Portable
Built-In Silicone Jar
KIT INCLUDES
OOZE 1200 mAh Battery
1 QUARTZ Nail
1 CERAMIC Nail
1 TITANIUM Nail
Water Bubbler Glass Attachment
Stainless Steel Carb Cap
Magnetic Ceramic Dab Tool
Built-In Silicone Jar
Magnetic Stand
Micro USB Charger
User Manual
About this brand
Ooze
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products.
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!
