Hipper
on November 6th, 2018
When it works, it's a 4 star product. Unfortunately, that can be hard to predict. Too bad. I wanted this to be good.
Introducing the Cruze Extract Vaporizer Battery. With its sleek and stylish exterior, the Cruze is the perfect travel companion. This battery fits in your pocket better than any other vaporizer battery you can get your hands on. Magnetic threads attach to your cartridge so you'll never damage a cartridge again. Jump on this new battery and lets Cruuuze with Ooze. FEATURES: 15 Second PreHeat Mode Temperature Control: 3.5V , 3.8 V , 4.2V KIT INCLUDES: Cruze 650 mAh Battery in silver, green black, blue, or gold Micro USB Charger Two 510 Thread Magnets
