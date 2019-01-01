 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GroLab SoilBot

by Open Grow

Open Grow Growing Testers & Meters GroLab SoilBot
About this product

Irrigates automatically without schedules -The SoilBot moisture sensors monitor moisture in the substratum of your plants. This allows plants to feed themselves when they need while minimizing the consumption of water and fertilizer. -Controls Irrigation of multiple crops drawing moisture sensors for the substrate. Thus, the smaller plants with lower absorption rate will not receive the same amount of water and nutrients than larger. -TankBot can activate solenoid valves and activate independent irrigations for plant groups. You can also connect multiple water pumps to PowerBot for irrigate by zones. -PowerBot receive the order to activate the water pump(s) and / or water valve(s) 220v when plants ordered it. Create security protocols SoilBot: - Disable the lighting in case your plants are not getting the water they need to avoid drought. - Check the floor acting against flooding (disconnection of irrigation and electrical appliances that threaten the safety). PowerBot: - Turn off electrical elements that endanger safety at precise times. - Check that the temperatures do not exceed the logical margins and act accordingly. - Cut water flow to prevent flooding. GroNode: - It emits a loud beep if a security alarm is detected. - Manage all security protocols. - Send notices to computers connected to the local network with GroLab Software enabled. - Send messages to multiple online platforms (Email, Twitter, Facebook), requires an Internet connection. I can control more elements than shown? The limit is your imagination. You can add up to 4 modules of each type for each GroNode (the brain). 4 PowerBots equals 16 independent electrical connectors and four temperature and humidity sensors which can control up to 4 independent growing areas. 4 SoilBots provides 16 moisture sensors for substrate with which control multiple groups of plants. 8 substrate temperature sensors and 8 flood detectors. Each SoilBot Box comes with 2 humidity sensors, 1 temperature sensor and 1 flood detector. You can add the extra sensors you need. 4 TankBots give you the possibility to control up to 16 sensors of your choice (sensors that act as a switch) and 16 actuators of 12 or 24 volts with a maximum of 5 watts per output (delivered with a transformer 12v). More information: http://www.opengrow.es/shop/en/grolab-kits/28-soil-combo.html

About this brand

Open Grow provides the first agricultural automation system dedicated to urban growers capable to be adapted to any growing environments and be confronted to unexpected eventualities. The uniqueness of GroLab is proportional to the anxiety of growers to find a definitive and stable device that meets their needs. Although it´s not the only grow control system on market, its elegant design, innovative and easy usability makes it unique in the market, positioning itself well ahead of their predecessors with a more rough and industrial appearance. Our main goal is to create the standards for any agricultural grow, and let the users tweak these standards to meet the highest performance for any specie in any type of growing system. Creating so the common language when talking about growing plants. We aim to deliver a high quality product at an affordable cost. Everyone can use GroPedia.com to make its Grow Journal even without our hardware, getting access to the first anonymous social network dedicated to all kind of growers. Finally, mixing all this products/services we propose a unique and revolutionary system adapted to learn from urban farmers and even teach others helping them to grow. It’s supposed that each individual GroLab user will become a potential teacher for others. Our system is scalable and easy configurable. We reach people that are looking to improve their results without spending too much time and money automating their grows. That´s why, contrary to our competitors who gives expensive and obsolete alternatives, GroLab's Starter Kit is adapted to all growers providing them definitely the access to the highest technology in the market.