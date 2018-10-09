 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba² 1g Kit

by Orchid Essentials

4.34
About this product

A delightful and tasty profile that is known to delivery heavy and tranquilizing effects, leaving you giggly and ready for a good night’s rest.

4 customer reviews

4.34

laiguana

Just Got this Orchid Kit . One of the best tasting carts I have ever tried! Also one of the best made Cartridges in the market ..great flow large diameter , premium glass and silicon. Great deal if purchased as kit. Love it ! Lets see some new strains !

Berrypopsix

I want to give this a 5 star but just can't. The flavor is amazing, it hits absolutely perfect as well! However my biggest complaint is how long they last. I typically only use in the evening, and I went through a few grams in a few days. Don't get me wrong I don't think I have had a cartridge ever this good; but it's hard to pay that kind of money and not get too much out of it.

from Orchid Essentialson September 27th, 2017

We're sorry to hear that you're unable to give a five-star rating. Hearing that you went through a full gram in only a few days is surprising to hear. Our product should last about 150 hits at minimum which 2-4 hits should be more than enough for desired effect. How many hits are you taking at a time and how long of a draw (seconds)?

Batdad_420

Awesome product. Love it for daytime use to keep me going and focused.

from Orchid Essentialson September 27th, 2017

Awesome Batdad_420. Bubba is a unique one as it's terpenes can often have different effects. For many it's great for sleep but we definitely hear others that like to use it as a daytime dose. Thank you for the review!

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

About this brand

Orchid Essentials Logo
Orchid products are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. Our proven processes and passion for what we do carries through into our products.