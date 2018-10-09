Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
A delightful and tasty profile that is known to delivery heavy and tranquilizing effects, leaving you giggly and ready for a good night’s rest.
on October 9th, 2018
Just Got this Orchid Kit . One of the best tasting carts I have ever tried! Also one of the best made Cartridges in the market ..great flow large diameter , premium glass and silicon. Great deal if purchased as kit. Love it ! Lets see some new strains !
on September 13th, 2017
I want to give this a 5 star but just can't. The flavor is amazing, it hits absolutely perfect as well! However my biggest complaint is how long they last. I typically only use in the evening, and I went through a few grams in a few days. Don't get me wrong I don't think I have had a cartridge ever this good; but it's hard to pay that kind of money and not get too much out of it.
We're sorry to hear that you're unable to give a five-star rating. Hearing that you went through a full gram in only a few days is surprising to hear. Our product should last about 150 hits at minimum which 2-4 hits should be more than enough for desired effect. How many hits are you taking at a time and how long of a draw (seconds)?
on September 13th, 2017
Awesome product. Love it for daytime use to keep me going and focused.
Awesome Batdad_420. Bubba is a unique one as it's terpenes can often have different effects. For many it's great for sleep but we definitely hear others that like to use it as a daytime dose. Thank you for the review!
