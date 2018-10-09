Berrypopsix on September 13th, 2017

I want to give this a 5 star but just can't. The flavor is amazing, it hits absolutely perfect as well! However my biggest complaint is how long they last. I typically only use in the evening, and I went through a few grams in a few days. Don't get me wrong I don't think I have had a cartridge ever this good; but it's hard to pay that kind of money and not get too much out of it.