ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubble Gum
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bubble Gum

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 1056 reviews

Bubble Gum

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 73 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1056 reviews

Bubble Gum
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

Effects

Show all

745 people reported 5554 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 33%
Stress 39%
Depression 28%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,056

more reviews
write a review

Find Bubble Gum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubble Gum nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pineapple
Pineapple
More energeticLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush
More upliftingLeafly flower for Silver Haze
Silver Haze
More myrceneLeafly flower for White Widow
White Widow
More energeticLeafly flower for AK-47
AK-47
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More upliftingLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More focusing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
User uploaded image of Bubble Gum
more photos

Lineage

Strain
Bubble Gum
First strain child
Double Gum
child
Second strain child
Big Band
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Bubble Gum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bubble Gum nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Bubble Gum cannabis
Tips for growing Bubble Gum cannabis
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
Tips for growing Bubble Gum cannabis
Tips for growing Bubble Gum cannabis

Most popular in