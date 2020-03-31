Natetrack77 on May 6th, 2018

Great product!! I work at a dispensary in Oregon and the response to Orchid product have been good. People are a hit with a bit of sticker shock but when we explain to them the high quality of the oil as well as the cartridge itself the price is worth it. Compared to other brands I have never had to process a return or exchange on an Orchid product. Quality and consistency is much needed in the industry and Orchid has stepped it up!!