Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The strong, uplifting properties of smooth citrus gives a nice body effect. Just the right amount of bright energizing qualities inspire relaxation, happiness, and creativity.
on March 31st, 2020
Tastes good and has cute packaging
on February 9th, 2019
Wish we could have these thc vapes in nc these are awesome!
on May 6th, 2018
Great product!! I work at a dispensary in Oregon and the response to Orchid product have been good. People are a hit with a bit of sticker shock but when we explain to them the high quality of the oil as well as the cartridge itself the price is worth it. Compared to other brands I have never had to process a return or exchange on an Orchid product. Quality and consistency is much needed in the industry and Orchid has stepped it up!!
The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.