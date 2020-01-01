Sour G CBG
About this product
Sour G CBG is our latest release for farmers who want to try something new. Its lineage comes from Sour Diesel, but it is mostly sour in name only. It produces slightly less dense flowers than the White CBG and a stronger nose than Stem Cell. Expect the same vigor, strength, and reliability of all of our other lines with a new twist on CBG. • Enticing crystal covered flowers • High CBG yielding plant capable of producing upwards of 20% CBG • While not an overpowering aroma, the nose is unique relative to any other CBG varieties on the market.
