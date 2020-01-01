 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sour G CBG

Sour G CBG

by Oregon CBD

Write a review
Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Sour G CBG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour G CBG is our latest release for farmers who want to try something new. Its lineage comes from Sour Diesel, but it is mostly sour in name only. It produces slightly less dense flowers than the White CBG and a stronger nose than Stem Cell. Expect the same vigor, strength, and reliability of all of our other lines with a new twist on CBG. • Enticing crystal covered flowers • High CBG yielding plant capable of producing upwards of 20% CBG • While not an overpowering aroma, the nose is unique relative to any other CBG varieties on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.