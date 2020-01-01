Special Sauce
(Special Sauce x ERB) Our flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells, beautiful pink pistils, and some of the highest oil returns of any industrial hemp on the planet. The flavors are otherworldly. and it is a true gift to smell a whole field flowering! Many claim to have “it”–trust us, they don’t! This mom has never been released and is only used for breeding. Smaller flowers then others but they are coated in resin. • Our highest average CBD content, often reaching over 20% • Top seller in the international trimmed flower market • Excellent for full spectrum oil extraction • Ideal for humid climates with strong mold resistance
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.