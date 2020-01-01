 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Seeds
  Special Sauce
Hybrid

Special Sauce

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Special Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

(Special Sauce x ERB) Our flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells, beautiful pink pistils, and some of the highest oil returns of any industrial hemp on the planet. The flavors are otherworldly. and it is a true gift to smell a whole field flowering! Many claim to have “it”–trust us, they don’t! This mom has never been released and is only used for breeding. Smaller flowers then others but they are coated in resin. • Our highest average CBD content, often reaching over 20% • Top seller in the international trimmed flower market • Excellent for full spectrum oil extraction • Ideal for humid climates with strong mold resistance

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.