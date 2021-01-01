 Loading…

Hybrid

Wookie

by OreKron (Oregon)

OreKron (Oregon) Cannabis Flower Wookie

About this strain

Wookie

Wookie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.     

