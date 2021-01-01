CBD Gummies: Pineapple
About this product
Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, pineapple flavor, baking soda and citric acid. Comes in a pack of 4, 20 and 100. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed. Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.
