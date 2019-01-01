 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Go Time Wax Concentrate

by ORGrow

About this product

About this strain

Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin. 

About this brand

ORGrow Logo
We are a tier 3 Cannabis production facility in Eastern Washington. We provide flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across Washington State.